Prep Volleyball: Hermantown Picks Up Road Sweep, Proctor Stays Undefeated

DULUTH, Minn. – In prep volleyball action, Hermantown got the road win over Duluth East 3-0 and Proctor stays undefeated as they swept Two Harbors at home 3-0.