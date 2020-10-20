Sacred Heart Music Center Needs Help Replacing Items Stolen After Break-Ins

A GoFundMe Page is set up to help raise $7,500.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Sacred Heart Music Center is looking to raise $7,500 to recover their losses after several break-ins during the pandemic.

Some of the items stolen include a computer, speakers, several tv monitors, and a few guitars.

Sacred Heart typically runs musical concerts, weddings, and youth programs at the facility several times a month.

The pandemic has forced the organization to cancel most of its programming, leaving the building vacant and vulnerable to break-ins.

“This is the first time we have ever had a break-in in the 30 years Sacred Heart has been open. Desperate times I guess in the pandemic,” said Mark Nicklawske, a member of the Sacred Heart Music Center board of directors

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise the money.

The money will go towards replacing the equipment and installing new security measures.

