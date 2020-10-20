Small Crowds and Low Prices for Travelers

With winter coming up and the holidays fast approaching, some people are getting out and taking the chance to book their vacations.

DULUTH, Minn. – With winter coming up and the holidays fast approaching, some people are getting out and taking the chance to book their vacations.

Because the crowds are so low at the moment, experts at local travel agencies say it’s a great time to go on your bucket list adventure.

Prices are likewise low during this time for things like airlines and resorts.

“There’s definitely a camp of people out there who are ready to go,” said Jennifer Maki, the owner of Divine Destinations in Duluth. “For those that are ready, there are a lot of great options out there. Whether that be Mexico, the Caribbean, parts of Europe have opened, and even Africa.”

For the benefit of flyers, some airlines are blocking middle seats and masks are required wherever you go.