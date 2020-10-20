Tire Shops Ready for Customers

While locals are anticipating more snow, tire shops are getting swamped with customers.

DULUTH, Minn. – While locals are anticipating more snow, tire shops are getting swamped with customers.

Duluth Tire on West Superior Street is providing a free service check on tires. People can come to the store and get their tires checked in case they need more air, a rotation or possibly even new all-season tires depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

“It’s very important because nowadays, cars are not inexpensive,” said Jeff Birman, the sales manager at Duluth Tire. “It’s definitely an investment and you’re carrying around your husband, wife, significant other, children, it’s safety first. It’s all about safety.”

Typically, the shop is scheduled one to two days out but right now, workers are being scheduled out for eight or nine days in advance, as it is definitely the busiest time of year due to the weather.