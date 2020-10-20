Toppers Opens in Superior

The opening brought more than 30 jobs to Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The popular pizza shop, Toppers, is officially open in Superior.

The goal was to open back in March, but it wasn’t the right time.

Unfortunately, the global pandemic put a pause on the plan for opening.

Now that the restaurant is open to the public, it is providing job opportunities that may be desperately needed during this time.

“We hired 30+ team members. A bunch of them are full-time and part-time. People that haven’t been working for a while, they are getting in here today and making some money,” said Owner Ryan Tepsa.

Customers can continue to enjoy some of the popular items on the menu including the toppers sticks and specialty pizzas.

The restaurant is open daily at 11 a.m. and is located at 1214 Tower Avenue in Superior.