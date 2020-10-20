Working, Playing From Home? These Tech Gadgets Help Make Your Life Easier

DULUTH, Minn. – Are you still working and playing mostly at home?

Verizon Wireless has new tech for helping families who are doing all their daily tasks in one place.

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW

If you want a 5G-powered phone for as little as $20 a month (with additional trade-in options) – check out the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW.

Why 5G? Get things done quicker. This phone offers studio-quality photos with its quad-lens camera. A 64 MP main lens captures crystal-clear images in stunning detail even in low light conditions – say if your car breaks down and you need to text a loved one with your location and situation.

Montblanc MB 01 Headphones

If you really want to immerse yourself in your work or tune in for an important meeting, the Montblanc MB 01 Headphones are ideal.

Premium audio hardware, and active noise cancelling allows you to enjoy the richness of sound and the purity of silence. Created in collaboration with sound expert Alex Rosson, Montblanc MB 01 headphones are attuned to those who seek balanced sound and unparalleled ergonomic tactility to accompany business and leisure. Montblanc MB 01 is for tuning in to inspiring soundscapes, or tuning out from the noise to relax and focus.

Family Bell App

Need a reminder when to stop and start as the time starts to drift away from you?

You can use smart speakers to set timers and reminders for all sorts of tasks – including time for a break from your screen. Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant can all set recurring reminders.

Google also has a feature in its Home app called Family Bell – which can make regular announcements like “time for lunch.”

Mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging

Being safe and smart while staying at home isn’t just a goal – it’s a must do.

The mophie UV Sanitizer with Wireless Charging kills the most common surface bacteria on your phone without using damaging heat, liquid, or chemicals. Four UV-C bulbs sanitize your phone, killing up to 99.99 percent of the most common bacteria on all the hardest to reach surfaces. You can also sanitize other small devices like keys, remote controls and earbuds in just 5 minutes.

DE World Stand

Want to elevate your work-school game? Use an all-in-one laptop riser and phone stand for some help in those video chats and online meetups.

The DE World Stand can comfortably hold either with an adjustable 270-degree viewing angle. It’s sturdy aluminum with non-slip pads for any surface. Organize your cords easily and use the small tray to hold your essentials.

