A Place for Fido Expanding in Duluth’s Fitger’s Complex

Jamie Parent, Co-Owner of A Place for Fido, is Aiming to Open the New, Bigger Location by Mid-November

DULUTH, Minn. – Expanding a business is no easy task, but for the owners of one local pet supply store, this year has been full of first-time adventures.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t putting a pause on expansion plans at A Place for Fido in the Fitger’s complex.

“One thing that’s super exciting is we’re going to have a lake view,” said Jamie Parent, co-owner of A Place for Fido.

Behind the caution tape and Halloween themed windows, a new chapter awaits for the owners, staff, and customers of A Place for Fido.

The business opened in 2012. Eight years later, Parent never imagined business would be successfully booming, especially during a global pandemic.

“There is a lot of stress obviously with everyday life right now, but we have a lot going on across the hall. We’re doing some flooring work, some painting. It’s going to be a whole new space and it’s going to look amazing,” said Parent.

For many years, the space was home to a store known as The Snow Goose.

After the Parent’s put their finishing touches on the new location, the old, original store will go dark.

“We are going to do it overnight. So our store here is not going to be closed at all. Overnight on a Sunday evening, we’re just going to flip the switch and move on over,” said Parent.

It’s an ambitious plan, but one Parent knows will be worth it in the end.

With an additional 300 square feet of space, A Place for Fido is set to transform into a bigger animal oasis and a one-stop-shop for pet owners in the Northland.

“We are adding a huge portion of treats to our selection. I’m adding a biscuit bar so you can purchase biscuits by the ounce,” said Parent.

She says this ‘bigger, better doghouse’ in the Fitger’s complex wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of loyal customers, and those just passing by.

“I think this pandemic has brought a lot of people in and opened their eyes to focus on supporting their small local businesses in the area, and we have all of our customers to thank for this,” said Parent.

A Place for Fido is aiming to have its new location open in mid-November.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they continue to offer delivery service for those living within an eight-mile radius of their location.

The store will be hosting its annual Fido Fall Fest at the end of October.

If you’d like to enter your pet in this year’s costume contest, email a picture and information to fidosphotos@gmail.com.