Carlton County Preps for Another Round of Early Snow

CARLTON, Minn.– Crews were out all over the Northland clearing out roads for one of the earliest snowfalls in recent years. Those in Carlton County say they are ready to take on the snow in October.

After the first snowfall earlier this week, crews in Carlton County are prepping for the next round of upcoming snow. The county has a fleet of six trucks at their Carlton shop and another six in Barnum.

“We’ll just have to see what the next storm brings,” said Chad Jenner, who has been driving for Carlton County for 19 years.

The county will roll out dump trucks with plows on the front and tailgate sanders in the back that dispense a 50/50 mixture of salt and sand, along with graders to help make it safer on the roads while the Northland becomes a winter wonderland in the fall.

Including operators, mechanics, and other staff, crews of around 30 people are ready to work multiple long days if necessary to keep the roads safe.

With nearly 20 years of experience clearing out the roads, Jenner says this is the earliest time he’s been in the truck. Adding in the challenges Carlton County can bring.

“[Carlton County’s] Northwest corner is close to the lake, so you could have lake enhancement where there’s 6,7,8 inches of snow. And you get down to Moose Lake and they can have an inch or a trace,” said Jenner.

No matter how much snow lands, no two snowfalls are treated the same. With conditions like road temperature impacting how much mixture is put on the ground.

After already seeing some accidents out on the roads with earlier snowfall, drivers are asking people to slow down and limit distractions while driving, especially when they are trying to improve road conditions.

“With all of the plow equipment on and a full load of sand, we’re getting up to about 70,000 pounds of weight,” said Jenner. “We can clean the intersection out in about 3 minutes, but if there’s a car there then they have to try and look around us an get around.”

Those with the Carlton County Highway Department are urging people to be extra cautious when their trucks are on the roads. They are asking that drivers are given at least 200 feet of space behind them so they can safely operate.