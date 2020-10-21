Churches Collaborate To Offer Safe Halloween Alternative

DULUTH, Minn. – Trick or treating this Halloween, may not be the safest activity as the pandemic continues to cause health concerns.

Several places of worship in the Twin Ports, including Coppertop Church and First Lutheran Church in Duluth, are partnering to provide a safer alternative for Halloween.

Each church will host its own drive-thru event at the same time on the spooky holiday.

The group collected donations of candy, which have been kept in quarantine to ensure its safety before being given out to children.

“It’s just not safe right now. I think the churches are all about taking care of people, making things as safe as possible, and showing love. This is one way we can show love in the community,” said Family and Children’s Minister Joanne Coffin-Langdon.

There are nearly 10 churches participating in the collaboration.

The event is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Halloween.

Click here for a full list of participating churches.