Cloquet-Carlton Girls Soccer Blank Duluth Marshall to Win Back-to-Back Section Titles

The Lumberjacks finish with a 13-1-1 overall record to capture their second straight section title.

DULUTH, Minn. – Katie Turner scored the lone goal in the first half and the defense did their job in the second as the Cloquet-Carlton girls soccer team defeated Duluth Marshall 1-0 in the Section 7A championship game Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

