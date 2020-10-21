Duluth Denfeld Boys Soccer Win Second Section Title in Past Three Years

Keegan Chastey and Skyler Fossum each scored for the Hunters, who won their section title in the past three seasons.

PRINCETON, Minn. – The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team capped off a remarkable playoff run as the 8th seed with a 2-1 section championship win over Princeton Wednesday night.

Keegan Chastey and Skyler Fossum each scored for the Hunters, who won their section title in the past three seasons. They end their season with a 10-4-1 overall record.