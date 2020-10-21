Duluth Police Advise Slow, Cautious Driving Ahead of More Snow

Police also remind drivers to leave room behind other to provide enough distance to brake in slippery conditions.

DULUTH, Minn.- As the Northland prepares for another blast of snow officials with the Duluth Police Department want to remind people that driving is going to have to change with the road conditions.

They say that when there’s snow, drive slow.

Many road accidents can be avoided just by doing that, they say, especially with Duluth’s hilly terrain.

Police also remind drivers to leave room behind other to provide enough distance to brake in slippery conditions.

But of course accidents will happen, and if you see one at the side of the road the best help police say is done from your car.

If you come upon a crash stay in your car. If it seems like the person is in distress call 911 and, but say in your car because of the icy conditions and there’s a reason why that car crashed right there,” Public Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook said.

Police also advise people take caution around bigger snow banks by watching out for drivers they can’t see. Because if you can’t see them, they can’t see you.