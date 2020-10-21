Local School Hosts Theatre Production

DULUTH, Minn. – After sending a plan to the administration and getting permission from the school board, students at Duluth East are putting on a show that is both physically distanced and timely with Halloween closely approaching.

The play is called “The Drowning Girls,” which is a ghost story filled with bathtubs and a murderous husband. Performers won’t be wearing masks and will be six feet apart from their counterparts, and there will be no physical audience present in the auditorium.

“It’s exciting,” said Peter Froehlingsdorf, an educator and director. “You know, I think the most important thing in all of this is the process. Kids really want to be together. They want to experience all the things they want to experience in their high school days so just to see them together has been a huge blessing.”

The audience watches from their cars in the school parking lot as the cast is live on-stage and projected on a 40-foot screen. For the audio, folks tune into their radios to listen.

“We really tried to think outside of the theatrical box,” said Froehlingsdorf. “We know that theatre is changing a little bit as are all fine arts, and so this is really something new. We haven’t seen it being done anywhere else so hoping that this leads to other types of productions in the same way.”

While the show is only taking place tonight at 7 and 9 p.m., administrators hope that there will be future opportunities for students to perform for the community.

The one-act play season is coming up in January.