Ministry Group Raises Money for Hurricane Relief Down South

Jesus is Life Ministries will be in the Hobby Lobby parking lot until Sunday raising money to bring supplies to Florida and Alabama.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth church is once again collecting donations to give aid and supplies to those impacted by the hurricanes that have decimated the Southern United States.

Every year Jesus is Life Ministries raises money in parking lots of various stores on Miller Hill.

They will be in the Hobby Lobby parking lot until Sunday when they go to Florida and Alabama, bringing money and supplies.

They hope to raise about $3,500 for their trip.

Organizers say every year, they’re surprised by the generosity of the surrounding community.

“Very generous,” said Senior Pastor Dan Stone. “People are so giving and so understanding and they wanna get behind what we’re doing to help us get down there and help these victims that have been hit hard by the hurricanes.”

You can also donate online, and they have handmade gifts available in the parking lot for those who do.