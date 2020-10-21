Minnesota Traffic Fatality Numbers Up This Year State-Wide

According to the department of public safety, more than 90 of those fatalities are a result of speed-related incidents which they say are up by more than 50 percent from this time last year.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Traffic fatalities are up this year in Minnesota which is why those who work in public safety got together in Rochester on Tuesday to remind drivers that getting behind the wheel and making bad choices can be life-changing for the worse.

So far in 2020, 314 people have died compared to 288 at this time last year.

One speaker was an ems worker who unknowingly responded to her own son’s fatal accident on January first of this year.

“I looked down and I saw this crazy wild hair that looked familiar and I see the bracelets and I realized it was my son. It only takes a split second for an accident to happen to take driving seriously and always drive smart,” says Sarah Delaney the mother of Dylan Delaney who was the first traffic death in Minnesota this year.

Behind the speakers were 300 empty chairs signifying the empty seats at the family dinner tables for the loved ones who won’t be coming home because of these road accidents.

The Olmsted County Sheriff pleaded with the public to slow down, drive sober, and put down the phone.

“These empty chairs behind me represent mistake-filled selfish drivers, drivers who choose to drive carelessly instead of courteously, drivers who choose to drink and drive rather than ask for a ride,” says Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, of Olmsted County.

Fatalities involving motorcyclists and unbelted motorists are also up significantly compared to this time last year.