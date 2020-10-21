New Black-Owned Beauty Salon in Central Hillside Aims to Serve Diverse Hair Types

"Without our hair being valued the way it is significant to us then it's almost like who are we?" the owner said.

DULUTH, Minn.- A new black-owned salon in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood is hoping to bring a new style and hair care catered to a more diverse part of the community.

Natural Braiding and Beauty on East 4th Street opened this past week.

While barbers work on all types of hair, owner Denisa Ford-Washington braids and cares for the African American hair texture.

She learned to braid at the age of ten and says she hopes to cater to the families in Duluth who have told her that their hair type is more underrepresented in the beauty industry here.

“There’s a lot of moms that are either foster parents or like adopted kids that just don’t have the necessary skills to take care of the hair,” said Ford-Washington.

“Without our hair being valued the way it is significant to us then it’s almost like who are we?” she said.

Also open in the back of the building is an urban fashion store owned by Ford-Washington’s partner.

The salon is open by appointment only for now, but the owner said she plans to expand hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week.