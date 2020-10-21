New Solar Garden in Superior

Superior is getting a new solar garden aimed at providing energy to more than 100 homes.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior is getting a new solar garden aimed at providing energy to more than 100 homes.

Earlier this month, the Public Service Commission approved the Superior Water, Light and Power plans for the site on Hammond Ave. near Heritage Park, which will be funded by the organization’s customers.

“Not everybody owns a home or has the roof capacity to install a solar panel and we have a lot of customers that are renters,” said Rob Sandstrom, the president of Superior Water, Light and Power. “So that gives everybody access to participate in this project and have a renewable power choice.”

Construction of the new solar garden is expected to begin in the spring of 2021. Superior Water, Light and Power will accept subscribers on a first-come, first-served basis. You can visit www.swlp.com/solar, call (715) 395-6220 or email solarprogram@swlp.com for more information or to be placed on a solar interest list.