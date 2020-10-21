Pumpkin Patch in Superior Raising Money for Church Community Outreach

Faith United Methodist Church is selling pumpkins in the Hardee's parking lot off Belknap.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A pumpkin patch outside a local church in Superior is raising money for community outreach.

They’ve sold about 600 of the roughly 1,000 they’ve been selling since the beginning of October.

“We got a lot of carving pumpkins, we got a lot of different colors and different shapes. We got greens, we got pinks, we’ve got some that look like huge strawberries,” said pumpkin Seller Wes Cruse.

All the proceeds go to the church’s programs such as its community garden, Harbor House, and food pantry.

“This money stays right back in your community so that we can increase our community outreach programs,” Cruse said.

The pumpkin patch will be out there all day long until October 31st.