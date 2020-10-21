Rotary International Celebrates World Polio Day

DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration was held in Duluth today for the rotary club for all the progress made in the fight against polio.

For the past 32 years, Rotary International has raised $2.1 billion to help fund research and provide polio vaccinations.

Rotary members tell us they are proud to be a part of such an important cause.

“It’s just, I mean, it tugs at your heartstrings,” said Scott Soderberg, the public image chair for Rotary District Chair 5580. “This was a terrible, terrible disease that with the right funding, it all costs money. But the funding and spirit and people willing time and effort, it can be defeated.”

There are also world polio day celebrations in one hundred countries around the world.