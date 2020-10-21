St. Louis County Sheriff’s K9 Diesel Passes Away
St. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – According to a Tuesday Facebook post by the Northland K9 Foundation, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a second K-9 Officer within a week.
K-9 Diesel passed away Tuesday morning after being off duty for several months due to a degenerative spinal issue.
The post said Diesel had almost reached his 8th birthday and had been a K9 Officer with the Sheriff’s Officer since 2014.
Diesel had been deployed for duty more than 300 times during his time with the Sheriff’s office and had many notable apprehensions including a man who had broken into a couple’s home and held them at gunpoint.
Diesel’s partner Deputy Fye said he was “a great partner, companion, and a huge part of what made me the K-9 Deputy that I have become.”
Last week retired K-9 Officer Kilo passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep.
Kilo had served with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office for nine years alongside Sgt. Silgjord.