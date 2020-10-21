St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office: Multiple Accidents As Road Conditions Are Slick

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies and other emergency crews have responded to multiple accidents because of the dangerous driving conditions.

One accident that was noted in a press release happened at 5 p.m. in Rice Lake, where two cars collided near the Martin Road and Howard Gnesen Road intersection.

According to witnesses, a van was driving east on Martin Road, and then crossed over into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a truck going west.

Both drivers, a 55-year-old man from Duluth and a 70-year-old man from Rice Lake, had to be extricated from their vehicles.

The 70-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown.

Authorities believe that both alcohol and bad weather conditions played roles in the crash.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to the scene. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office added that this is a good reminder “to slow down, give yourself enough time to get to your destination safely, and to be aware of your surroundings and road conditions.”