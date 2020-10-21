St. Luke’s New 3D Mammogram Machine Makes More Detailed Breast Cancer Scans Accessible in Superior

The first 3D system in Superior allowing patients to get more detailed scans without traveling as far as Hibbing or Mountain Iron.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new machine unveiled at St. Luke’s Mariner Medical Center in Superior will now provide more detailed 3D mammograms, which are known to detect cancer earlier.

The new Hologic 3D Mammography system captures 15 different images for each scan and divides them into one milometer layers so doctors can scan the breast tissue for abnormalities — detecting cancers at their earlier stages.

“I feel very fortunate that I got to be a part of this,” said Amy Honz, Rad. Lab Mammo Technologist. “That I feel as if I’m giving the community a great service to be able to provide this technology to them and make it as easy as possible.”

Experts say women between the ages of 40-50 with an average risk of breast cancer get a mammogram every year. An average risk is defined as anyone who doesn’t have a personal or strong family history of the disease.