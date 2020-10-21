Superior YMCA To Host Drive-Thru Halloween Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior YMCA is putting on its own drive-thru Halloween event for children to safely enjoy.

Knowing that Halloween would be different this year, the organization wanted to help offer a fun activity for the youth in the community.

The event will take place in the west parking lot of the YMCA.

Families are encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and stop by the drive-thru event to pick up some Halloween treats.

“I think people are just ready to do something fun. The “Y” is here for the community and making sure we offer as many opportunities as possible for our families and our youth,” said Childcare Director Kim Martin.

The event will take place from noon until 2 p.m. at the Superior YMCA on Halloween.