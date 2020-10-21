Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, October 21
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 126,591 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 35 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,281 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,560,520 tests have been completed to date.
There are 113,158 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 9,147 patients have required hospitalization and 2,473 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 392 – 1 death
Cook: 11
Itasca: 688– 17 deaths
Koochiching: 163 – 4 death
Lake: 108
St. Louis: 2,738 – 65 deaths
Ashland: 239 – 3 death
Bayfield: 184 – 1 death
Douglas: 701 – 1 death
Iron: 170 – 1 death
Sawyer: 349 – 1 death
Gogebic: 218 – 1 death
As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 178,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,633 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:
Click here for Minnesota
Click here for Wisconsin
Click here for Michigan