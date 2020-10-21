Wisconsin Gov. Evers Discusses CARES Act Funding in COVID Update

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers provided an update on Wisconsin’s fight against the COVID pandemic on Tuesday during a press conference in Madison.

Gov. Evers discussed where the federal CARES Act funding has gone which was spread out between public health and emergency response initiatives, plus economic relief for residents, communities, and businesses.

As of October 9, the state has spent $476 million and committed an additional $479 million for these needs.

Wisconsin also has nearly $1 billion in additional funds that have been committed but not yet distributed.

Monday, a judge restored Gov. Evers order limiting public gatherings to 25 percent capacity including at bars and restaurants.

“We want to see our small businesses succeed our favorite restaurants and bars thriving again but that won’t happen overnight and that certainly won’t happen until everyone starts taking this pandemic seriously,” says Gov. Evers.

To date, the state has had more than 178,000 total cases and more than 1,600 deaths.