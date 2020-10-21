Wrong-Way Driver With Alcohol In System Hits MNDOT Plow Truck in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A 44-year-old man who was driving the wrong way on Highway 53 hit a plow truck that belongs to the Minnesota Department of Transportation on Tuesday evening, and the Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved.

According to State Patrol, the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. south of the city of Cook, while roads were covered in snow and ice.

The man was driving a 2003 Acura and was headed south in the northbound lanes when he crashed into the plow truck. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The 36-year-old man driving the plow truck was not injured.

Minnesota State Patrol says that the driver did have alcohol in his system, but did not say what his BAC was.

It’s unknown at this time if he will face criminal charges.