2021 Duluth Boat Show Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel, & RV Show scheduled for February 2021 has been canceled.

The announcement was made on the Duluth Boat Show’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The show was set to take place February 18-21, 2021 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, but has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

“The safety of our attendees, presenters, exhibitors, as well as our staff is paramount thus we will be joining our community, state, and national partners in working to limit and eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic,” the post read in part.

The show will be returning the following year and is scheduled to take place at the DECC on February 17-20, 2022.