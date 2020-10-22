A New App Is Providing Easy Access To Help For Police Officers Dealing With Stress

DULUTH, Minn. – Working in law enforcement can be stressful for officers in the line of duty.

Hoping to combat potential mental health concerns, the Duluth Police Department is testing out a new app called Peer Connect to help provide additional support for officers dealing with stressful situations.

“Everybody in this organization, because of the type of work we do, deals with the stress. Having resources available to help people deal with it is important,” said Lt. Jeff Kazel of the Duluth Police Department.

The app allows law enforcement officers to receive help at their convenience.

They can easily press a button and an alert goes out to the department’s peer support team assigned for providing assistance.

“Wellness is really important. People can have really bad days or really bad calls. Timing can be everything. You really want to process things as fresh as possible,” said Dr. Heather Rose-Carlson, a clinical psychologist and owner of Northland Psychology working with the DPD’s peer support team.

“When you can actually process things right after bad things happen it is really helpful to their mental health.”

The Duluth Police Department is the first law enforcement agency to participate in this new app, which is created by a Canadian tech company.