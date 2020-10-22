Early Snow Creating Buzz for Snowmobiling

MOOSE LAKE, Minn.– This early snowfall can be a headache for some but it’s also creating some excitement for snowmobilers looking to get out on the trails.

Moose Lake Implement and Sport says they’ve been seeing a lot more buzz for this year’s snowmobile season. The shop has been putting their winter vehicles out on the floor in preparation for snowmobiling trails opening on December 1. With some recent years not having a lot of snow, owners at Moose Lake Implement tell us this year’s early showing gets riders ready for the season.

“The COVID thing has really brought a lot of interest back to the sport then there was before. This early snow creates more enthusiasm, people are already excited about the upcoming winter and this fires them up just a bit more,” said Moose Lake Implement Co-Owner Jim Gassert.

When pulling them out of storage, the shop says to check the snowmobile’s rods, suspension, and oil levels to make sure they are in good condition.