Eveleth Shooting Suspect Charged With Felony Assault

EVELETH, Minn. – A Duluth man arrested for shooting at one individual and assaulting another in an Eveleth Subway parking lot earlier this week has been formally charged.

Authorities say 29-year-old Jamar Maurice Smith has been charged with felony second-degree assault, felony domestic assault, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, Eveleth police received reports of shots fired in a Subway parking lot located at 551 Hat Trick Avenue in Eveleth around 10:21 a.m. Monday.

Court reports state that a Subway employee witnessed a black man walk up to a white Pontiac Grand Prix and get into a physical altercation with the female driver and male passenger.

The witness told police that the black male reached a gun into the car striking the female driver in the head.

The male passenger then exited the vehicle at which time the black male suspect, later identified as Smith, fired one shot at the man’s head.

The criminal complaint states that the male victim quickly returned to the vehicle and the white Pontiac left the scene.

Law enforcement was able to locate and stop the Pontiac traveling northbound on Highway 53 based on the Subway employee’s description of the car.

The criminal complaint states the male passenger was ‘bleeding profusely’ from his head and was transported by ambulance to the Essentia Health emergency room to be treated for a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

The female driver told police that she had been in a relationship with Smith for the last month and was able to identify Smith as the shooter.

The female also described Smith’s vehicle and license plate to authorities.

Around 4:23 p.m. Monday evening police received an anonymous tip that a grey Jeep-style SUV with Pennsylvania plates was seen at the 800 block of 12th Street North in Virginia.

Police responded to the address where Smith was seen fleeing a property on foot.

According to the complaint, while pursuing the suspect police witnessed him throw a cellphone and a duffel bag.

Smith was apprehended a short time later by K-9 Teddy. Police recovered the cellphone and duffel bag, which contained a 9mm handgun.

While executing a search warrant on Smith’s Jeep they located one box of Blazer 9 mm Luger ammunition, a black backpack containing sweatpants, a Jamar Smith boarding pass, and 9.44 grams of methamphetamine; 45 Oxycodone pills, and approximately 105 Ecstacy pills.

The date for Smith’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.