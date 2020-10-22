Keeping Pets Safe Around Trick-Or-Treaters, Candy During Halloween

DULUTH, Minn. – Halloween may be a fun time for families, but the spooky holiday could be not so fun for your loving pets.

This is the one day year where children and others are dressed up in costumes and visiting homes in the neighborhood.

Unfortunately, this can be very traumatic for some pets, such as dogs, who are not used to the increased activity.

Experts say the best thing to do is to avoid contact as it could be dangerous.

“You can put your dog in a quiet room or in a kennel for a few hours until trick or treaters are done coming through,” said Veterinarian Steve Schuder of Duluth Veterinary Hospital.

Halloween can also put pets at a higher risk for poisoning.

Candy such as chocolate can very toxic and can cause heart issues in animals such as dogs.