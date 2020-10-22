MISO Desserts and Catering Showcase Handcrafted Sweet Treats

Cooking Connection: Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Debuting a new business during a global pandemic is no easy task, but Cindy and Jonathan Katzmark were ready for the challenge.

The duo has worked in the culinary industry for many years, and finally decided to branch off and begin an adventure of their own.

The team works out of the kitchen space located inside the Superior Business Center.

They specialize in mouthwatering desserts, family meals, and catering for all types of events.

In this week’s Cooking Connection, Jonathan prepares his vanilla bean cheesecake with graham cracker crust.

This dessert is light, topped with a homemade caramel sauce and fresh berries.

Click here if you would like to contact Misso Desserts and Catering.