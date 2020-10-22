Northwestern’s Andy Lind Coaching Second Generation of Tigers Football Players

For the past 40 years, Lind has coached hundreds of players, including the parents of the seniors he is leading this season.

MAPLE, Wis. – Whether it’s former or current players, people who have worked with Northwestern assistant football coach Andy Lind always use the same word to describe him: motivator.

“This senior bunch is a special group. Harrison Nelson, his dad Greg was a great lineman for us. They all are. It’s just a super bunch and I feel very fortunate to be able to still be standing here and coaching their kids and having a good time,” Lind said.

“My dad has told me many stories about the past and what he’s done and stuff like that, like what type of coach he is,” said senior Harrison Nelson.

“I remember being a sophomore coming onto the field and being scared to death of Coach Lind. His voice just commands that respect. You wanted to not screw up, not because he was going to yell at you. Because if he did, you knew he was trying to teach. If he did yell at you, the next time he talked to you, he was encouraging and building you up,” former Northwestern football player Greg Nelson said.

“You learn very quickly that when he’s speaking, you remain quiet. If you want to be successful, you listen to what he has to say and you put it into motion,” said former Tigers football player Greg Ogren.

Lind admits that he does see some similarities between the players now and their dads, with most of them even playing the same positions.

“There’s many of them that when I have my back to them and they’re talking, I have flashbacks that it sounds just like their dad when they were in high school. In fact, we’ve had many chuckles about that,” said Lind.

“Players as they grow up, become adults and have their own kids, they want their kids to get to play for Coach Lind. They want them to have those same experiences. That’s what makes it special,” Northwestern head football coach Jovin Kroll said.

So how many years does Lind have left in him?

“I told a couple of the seniors if I’m still here when your kids are playing, someone better check my temperature to make sure that I’m still doing OK,” Lind said.

And the connections are not just with the players, but with the coaching staff as well.

“Coach Kroll is my son-in-law and so it’s kind of a family affair in that respect and that makes it even that much more fun for me,” said Lind.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday as they host Spooner.