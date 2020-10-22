Prep Volleyball: Hermantown, Duluth East Pick Up Wins at Home

The Hawks got the win over the Thunderhawks, while the Greyhounds swept the Hilltoppers.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Addie Peterson and Megan Menzel each finished with nine kills as the Hermantown volleyball team knocked off Grand Rapids at home 3-1.

Camryn Slattengren chipped in with 28 digs for the Hawks. The Thunderhawks got a combined 23 kills from Claire Walsh and Braya LaPlant.

In other prep volleyball action, Duluth East got a Senior Night win over rivals Duluth Marshall 3-0.