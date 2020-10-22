Management at St. Regis Apartments Asks Tenants to Leave Due to Heat Problems

DULUTH, Minn. – An apartment building in downtown Duluth will be shutting down because of its broken heating system, and tonight, we are learning management gave residents only a little over a week’s notice before telling them to leave the apartment building.

The order from management at St. Regis Apartments in downtown Duluth is for its ten families to leave the building by next Friday, upsetting tenants because of the short notice.

“Everybody’s panicking right now,” said Damien Perry, a tenant at the building. “So we got somewhere else to go for the meanwhile but it’s not nothing like having your own and it’s kind of like, we just found this out yesterday.”

Residents received a letter on Wednesday morning about the need for them to move out.

St. Regis’ general manager Sandy Pavelka says the hot water boilers and the building’s control system are failing. They had submitted plans to replace everything with a new system but recently found out the City of Duluth Energy Program is unable to make a loan for the building upgrades.

That means there is not enough funding to put the boilers in. Residents like Damien Perry, who has been living at St. Regis for 2 1/2 years, would have liked more notice to make plans about where to go next.

“I just feel like we should have more time,” said Perry. “At least, like I said, thirty days. Give us a month to try to figure something out. Yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Apartment management is trying to help by looking up available housing for the tenants.

“I’ve done what I can,” said Pavelka. “So far, I’ve got a whole list of housing, I went through the housing availability this morning on the computer and I’ve made a list for the tenants and they will get this to help them call and search for places to stay.”

During this week’s cold weather, tenants have been using space heaters and their gas and electric ovens for heat.

“No, it’s not fun,” said Pavelka. “We’ve done everything we can to, decision-making. We did take a few days to try and figure out what we could do but nothing come to light other than we need to close her down and take care of the building and do what we can to get heating back going.”

The plan is to get both their security deposits and October rent payments back to the tenants before they move out of the building.