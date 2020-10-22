Superior Seeing Lower Unemployment Numbers

After high unemployment rates in the spring, the Mayor attributes the drop in those numbers to more businesses opening up.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin’s Department of Workforce Development has recently released unemployment numbers showing a decline in the month of September for Superior.

The city saw numbers drop from 21% in April to just under 7% in September.

That has allowed the local economy to improve along with the rest of the state.

“It’s reverting to normal even when the economic conditions have not reverted to normal. We’re still in the pandemic. We’ve got a lot of reason to believe that our economy is going to take off when this pandemic is truly over,” Mayor of Superior, Jim Paine says.

Mayor Paine says, he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the unemployment numbers will continue to decline before the end of 2020 even with the holiday shopping season approaching.