UWS Hosts Virtal Panel with Local Leaders Discussing Breonna Taylor’s Death

In a virtual panel, Superior Police Chief Nick Alexander and Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford discussed the case and how the Superior Police Department works hard to de-escalate situations and reduce the chance for deadly force.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior’s Legal Studies and Criminal Justice Program hosted a dialogue with community leaders discussing the killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

Taylor was killed when police executed a ‘no-knock’ warrant to which her boyfriend said he did not know it was the police and fired a warning shot.

Louisville Police then fired 32 rounds into Taylor’s apartment killing Taylor.

“The police shouldn’t be creating the circumstances that make a deadly force situation happen. Breaking into people’s homes even if it’s legal and part of an assigned warrant and we have the authority to do it just oftentimes isn’t going to lead to the best outcome,” says Chief Alexander.

Chief Alexander also spoke about how he believes the best case scenario when executing a warrant is to take more time, do surveillance, and do whatever possible to avoid use of deadly force.

Duluth Human Rights Officer Carl Crawford was also on the virtual panel speaking about his experience as a person of color and how he believes these conversations are important to avoid situations like these from happening again.

“As an African heritage man I am hurting I am in pain I can’t do this anymore…I can’t bear witness to another black person being shot and killed by those who are there to protect us…this is not a time for us to sit idly by and watch what’s happening unveil itself again and again and again,” says Crawford.

As of Wednesday, none of the officers involved in killing Breonna Taylor have been charged for her death.

One officer was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment because some of the bullets he fired struck Breonna’s neighbor’s home.