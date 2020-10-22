Walz Activates Minnesota National Guard Following Developments in Floyd Case

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – On Thursday Gov. Tim Walz announced he has activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement in public safety efforts in the Twin Cities area following today’s court rulings in the George Floyd case.

“In light of developments in the George Floyd case, we’ve taken the precautionary step of asking the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to help ensure safety for Minnesotans,” said Governor Walz. “I want to remind Minnesotans that today’s ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd.”

Earlier today, a Minnesota judge dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, but the more serious second-degree murder charge remains.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane are charged with two counts each of aiding and abetting.

The Minnesota National Guard is mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety concerns.

The governor’s office says the Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized state troopers as part of a coordinated response to aid local law enforcement.