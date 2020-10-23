Boat and RV Show Not Taking Place Next Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Boat and RV Show will not be taking place at the DECC next year.

The show usually brings in crowds of thousands of people to the DECC.

Organizers at Shamrock Productions say that the majority of the feedback received from vendors has been positive about the cancellation and they look forward to coming back in 2022.

“Given the current restrictions that are imposed on large gatherings indoors, really, it’s impossible to have this event at this time and there’s just so much uncertainty,” said Chris Navratil, the show manager.

The next show is scheduled for February 17th to the 20th in 2022.