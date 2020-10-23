Clothing Drive For Northlanders in Need

A major clothing drive was held in Duluth today with the goal of helping many Northlanders.

Three local businesses came together with multiple drop-off sites around the area, all with the goal of keeping Northlanders warm during the winter.

“Honestly, I have cried when people have brought stuff,” said Bonnie Jacobson, the owner of Bonnie Jacobson Farmer’s Insurance. “Because they’re so happy to bring jackets and items and it makes my heart happy because it’s not hard to give and it makes a big difference.”

The businesses involved in today’s drive include Bonnie Jacobson Farmer’s Insurance Agency, Ogston’s Body and Paint and DLH Clothing.