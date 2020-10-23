COVID Testing Made Available to Residents in Douglas County

The coronavirus cases continue to climb in Douglas County as that region is at more than 700 cases and now the National Guard has been called into town to help with their testing efforts.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The coronavirus cases continue to climb in Douglas County as that region is at more than 700 cases and now the National Guard has been called into town to help with their testing efforts.

Testing is limited in Douglas County and most people in the area have to go to Duluth to do testing at one of the Minnesota-based health systems.

Health Officer Kathy Ronchi says that it’s been a growing issue in Douglas County as they see a surge in cases and they expect to see even more as the winter comes.

“We do have one small clinic in Superior that can do testing but with our case numbers rising, and with cold weather bringing people indoors and schools being in session, I just really felt it was important to bring the National Guard back for another testing opportunity here in Superior,” said Ronchi.

Douglas County is a large geographic area and with Superior having all of the resources, this makes it difficult for people who have to travel further for testing, especially if they have transportation issues.

“It’s important to have testing brought locally to just increase access,” said Ronchi. “It’s something that in our county that with limited healthcare as it is to utilize any resource that we can to bring testing, to make it more available to people so people are more willing to be tested.”

Ronchi added they are concerned about this time of year as the flu season starts, especially for those with underlying health conditions who could suffer from influenza along with COVID one top of that. Because of this, health officials encourage people to get the flu vaccine.

The COVID testing site, which was just open today, could test up to 500 people.