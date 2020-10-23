Duluth Fire Department Ready for Wintry Weather

The first snowstorm of the season has come early this year and the Duluth Fire Department is ready with the chains for when the snow gets bad enough.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some drivers put snow tires on their cars to get through the long Northland winters, but the Duluth Fire Department has more heavy-duty equipment to handle the slick roads so they can respond to emergencies safely.

The first snowstorm of the season has come early this year and the Duluth Fire Department is ready with the chains for when the snow gets bad enough.

At headquarters, firefighters have chains for the large truck tires on hand when things get icy.

Even though it’s a big heavy rig, the chains help the vehicles stop at lights and gain more traction.

When the snow does get bad enough, the Public Works Department for the city helps out and clears roads so the big rigs can maneuver safely.

This year headquarters has introduced some new rapid response vehicles to respond to medical emergencies when the streets get dicey.

“They are smaller vehicles four-wheel-drive SUVs so we are using those in areas throughout the city some of the neighborhoods as the snow accumulates the street narrows so that’s something that we’ve incorporated,” says Assistant Chief Clint Reff of the Duluth Fire Department.

The Department also is continuing to warn citizens on the dangers of space heaters and encourages people to use furnaces whenever possible.

Reff also spoke about how important it is to make sure hydrants are clear and if anyone sees snow piling up on those they can call their local fire station.