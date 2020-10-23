Duluth Police Department Helping Setup Bentleyville

Bentleyville is set to open November 21st and run through December 27th.

DULUTH, Minn. – Several members of the Duluth Police Department were out helping setup Bentleyville Friday afternoon.

It’s a yearly tradition where members of the command staff take time out of their days to come down and help set up some of the larger displays for the tour of lights.

The chief of the department says engaging like this with the community is essential to their work.

“Relationships, partnerships, collaborations is really the cornerstone and foundation of what we do in policing. And so, it’s really a great opportunity for us to get out and to help the community and help put on an event that is just amazing for the city of Duluth,” Duluth Police Department Chief, Mike Tusken says.

