Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 10/23
Here's all of the action from Friday night including wins from Grand Rapids, Duluth East, Cloquet, Carlton-Wrenshall and South Ridge.
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Duluth East football team scored 41 unanswered points as they rallied to defeat Hermantown 41-24. The Greyhounds improve to 2-1 on the season while the Hawks fall to 1-2. Here are some more scores from across the Northland.
MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Grand Rapids 55 Duluth Denfeld 12
Cloquet 58 Proctor 13
International Falls 42 Eveleth-Gilbert 0
Two Harbors 26 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22 (2OT)
Esko 21 Pine City 7
Mesabi East 18 Virginia 22
North Branch 46 Hibbing 0
McGregor 6 Carlton-Wrenshall 26
Cook County 6 South Ridge 20
Bigfork 46 Cromwell-Wright 32
Barnum 0 North Woods 48
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Spooner 0 Northwestern 28
Medford 26 Ashland 11