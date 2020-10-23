Friday Night Frenzy Highlights and Scores for 10/23

Here's all of the action from Friday night including wins from Grand Rapids, Duluth East, Cloquet, Carlton-Wrenshall and South Ridge.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Duluth East football team scored 41 unanswered points as they rallied to defeat Hermantown 41-24. The Greyhounds improve to 2-1 on the season while the Hawks fall to 1-2. Here are some more scores from across the Northland.

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Grand Rapids 55 Duluth Denfeld 12

Cloquet 58 Proctor 13

International Falls 42 Eveleth-Gilbert 0

Two Harbors 26 Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 22 (2OT)

Esko 21 Pine City 7

Mesabi East 18 Virginia 22

North Branch 46 Hibbing 0

McGregor 6 Carlton-Wrenshall 26

Cook County 6 South Ridge 20

Bigfork 46 Cromwell-Wright 32

Barnum 0 North Woods 48

WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Spooner 0 Northwestern 28

Medford 26 Ashland 11