Ice Castles not Returning to Twin Cities This Winter due to COVID

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Utah based Ice Castles attraction will not be returning to the Twin Cities this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The popular ice attraction has had one of its six locations in Minnesota for the last six years, but due to the pandemic will only have four locations this year.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported Ice Castles over the years by visiting our Minnesota location,” said Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird, “Although we have decided not to bring Ice Castles back to the Twin Cities this winter, we look forward to returning to Minnesota in the future.”

Last winter, Ice Castles’ Minnesota location was at Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton. The company has also had locations in Stillwater, Excelsior, Eden Prairie, and at Mall of America in the past.

The company says they hope to return to Minnesota in January 2022.