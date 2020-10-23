Local Business Provides Fun Crafts for Kids During Pandemic

Kids' crafts are in high demand as young ones are stuck inside because of the pandemic.

Kids’ crafts are in high demand as young ones are stuck inside because of the pandemic.

The Duluth Studio Market on North 45th Avenue East is providing fun crafting activities for children to take part in and is seeing an uptick for businesses for things like embroidery, beading and making charms.

“I just know for myself and having two kids, it’s huge to have things to keep them busy right now,” said Stacey LaCoursiere, the owner of Duluth Studio Company and Marketplace. “My kids are home 24/7 now and I’m just always looking for new ways to keep them busy.”

You can stop into the store or direct message them to purchase any of their items.

Duluth Studio Market also provides curbside pickup on Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 to 6 and Saturdays from 10 to 4.