Marinas Begin Prepping Vessels For Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – Marinas in the area have begun winterizing boats.

The process usually takes under two hours depending on the size of the boat.

Although experts say it’s a bit earlier than they are used to, it doesn’t make it any less important when getting your boat ready for winter.

“The process is basically draining out the water that exists in the lines of the water system, getting the water out of an engine, and replacing it with antifreeze is usually the best thing to do,” Spirit Lake Marina Manager, Charlie Stauduhar says.

Experts say that boats that don’t go through the winterizing process may be damaged in the spring.