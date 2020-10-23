Memorial Blood Centers Hosts Blood Drive in Duluth’s City Hall Plaza

Memorial Blood Centers say that it is the primary provider of blood to nearly all the area hospitals including Essentia St. Mary's and St. Luke's.

DULUTH, Minn. – In order to combat the critically low levels of blood available in the region, Memorial Blood Centers hosted a drive at Duluth’s City Hall Plaza.

The blood supply is dangerously low due in part to the cancellation of blood drives because of the pandemic.

Even though she isn’t the biggest fan of needles, Mayor Emily Larson even gave blood to highlight how easy it is to help out fellow community members.

“As Mayor, I just feel like this is one of the many things that we as residents can do to take care of each other so I cannot expect somebody else to step up and do this if I’m not willing to do it myself,” says Mayor Larson.

Memorial Blood Centers in Duluth is also collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma to help patients who have COVID-19 recover faster.