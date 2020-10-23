North End Nightmare Returns with Two-Miler Instead of 5K

The event will take place in waves with staggered starts for the runners, similar to the other running events that took place this fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, grab your favorite costume and head over to Superior for the 2nd annual North End Nightmare run.

The event was initially supposed to be a 5K. But due to the pandemic, organizers have shortened it to a two-miler. The event will also take place in waves with staggered starts for the runners, similar to the other running events that took place this fall.

“It’s been amazing. The people who have come out have mentioned to the staff how safe and socially responsible they think that we are being. The biggest thing for us is we started with that abundance of caution, and now we want to learn every event that we put on to make things more efficient, but keep them in a safe manner for the participants,” said PR and marketing director Zach Schneider.

The North End Nightmare is the final Grandma’s Marathon event in 2020. And although it hasn’t been an ideal year for the organization, they appreciate the patience and understanding from their community of supporters as they get set for next year’s marathon weekend.

“The summer didn’t feel right without marathon weekend. I think everybody, whether you’ve participated, volunteered, just come down to watch, I think everybody felt something was missing in that third weekend of June. But we’re going to do everything we can to have a race weekend, to give our participants, our spectators, our volunteers, the same experience that they’ve always had and do it in a safe manner. That’s our biggest goal,” Schneider said.

The event begins at 4 p.m. at Top Hat in Superior. The fun starts with the Spider Dash, a free trick-or-treat walk for kids age 14 and under. Walk-up registration will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Thirsty Pagan.