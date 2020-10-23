Oasis Del Norte Opening Pop-Up Mall Location

They serve tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tortas with an option of six different types of meat.

DULUTH, Minn. – Oasis Del Norte closed up their food truck for the season on Friday.

Due to the cancellation of many events, the owner decided to bring his traditional and fresh Mexican fare to neighborhoods so people could still get some authentic food.

This winter Oasis Del Norte will be located inside the Miller Hill Mall opposite the food court.

The owner says he’s so thankful for all the support the community has given him and his food this year.

“I feel really proud and I feel I’m doing a little bit of my part to share who we are as a culture and who we are as a community to help people understand us,” says Eduardo Sandoval Luna the owner of Oasis Del Norte.

The food will be available in the pop-up shop inside the mall from November through March on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during mall hours.